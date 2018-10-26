Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank ; target of Rs 1377: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

KMB’s stellar show continued into 2Q as (1) book growth sustained (+21%, in spite of a flattish corp book), (2) SA Accretion (+9% QoQ) was impressive, (3) net stressed assets improved with a jump in PCR (63%, +200bps) and (4) C-I remained stable, despite continued investments. NIMs dipped sequentially to 4.20% but continued to remain healthy. The share of mkt-related subs (KM-sec & KMCC) in consolidated profits dipped to 10% (vs. 13% QoQ) in line with expectations.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with SOTP of Rs 1,377 (4.25x Sept-20 core ABV of Rs 255 + Rs 293 for subs).

