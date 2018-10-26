Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank ; target of Rs 1377: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1377 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.
HDFC Securities' research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank
KMB’s stellar show continued into 2Q as (1) book growth sustained (+21%, in spite of a flattish corp book), (2) SA Accretion (+9% QoQ) was impressive, (3) net stressed assets improved with a jump in PCR (63%, +200bps) and (4) C-I remained stable, despite continued investments. NIMs dipped sequentially to 4.20% but continued to remain healthy. The share of mkt-related subs (KM-sec & KMCC) in consolidated profits dipped to 10% (vs. 13% QoQ) in line with expectations.
Outlook
Maintain BUY with SOTP of Rs 1,377 (4.25x Sept-20 core ABV of Rs 255 + Rs 293 for subs).
