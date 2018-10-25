App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1371: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1371 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Nalanda Securities' research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Deposits grew 8% QoQ to 2.06 trillion. CASA improved by 8% QoQ to 1.03 trillion while term deposits rose 9% QoQ to 1.02 trillion. CASA ratio came at 50.2% v/s 50.3% in previous quarter. Advances grew 5% QoQ to 1.85 trillion. Within advances, growth came from home loans (+6% QoQ), Credit cards & small business (+11% QoQ), agricultural loans (+6% QoQ). Overall, retail book grew 7% QoQ while corporate book registered moderate growth of 3% QoQ. PAT grew 15% YoY & 11% QoQ to 11417 mn. This improved ROAA% to 1.63% from 1.53% in Q1FY19 and ROAE% to 11.61% from 10.79% in Q1FY19.


Outlook


We value bank at FY20E P/ABV of 4.8x and subsidiary at INR 220 per share, arriving at a target price of 1371, implying an upside potential of 17%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:11 pm

