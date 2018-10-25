Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1371: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Deposits grew 8% QoQ to 2.06 trillion. CASA improved by 8% QoQ to 1.03 trillion while term deposits rose 9% QoQ to 1.02 trillion. CASA ratio came at 50.2% v/s 50.3% in previous quarter. Advances grew 5% QoQ to 1.85 trillion. Within advances, growth came from home loans (+6% QoQ), Credit cards & small business (+11% QoQ), agricultural loans (+6% QoQ). Overall, retail book grew 7% QoQ while corporate book registered moderate growth of 3% QoQ. PAT grew 15% YoY & 11% QoQ to 11417 mn. This improved ROAA% to 1.63% from 1.53% in Q1FY19 and ROAE% to 11.61% from 10.79% in Q1FY19.

Outlook

We value bank at FY20E P/ABV of 4.8x and subsidiary at INR 220 per share, arriving at a target price of 1371, implying an upside potential of 17%.

