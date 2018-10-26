Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1300: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Bank reported a steady operational quarter in 2QFY19 with PPoP for the standalone bank up 21.5% YoY. However, provisions remained slightly elevated in 2QFY19 as the bank continued to shore up its PCR (up 200bps sequentially to 63%), as well as due to elevated MTM provisions on the investments book. As a result, standalone PAT growth was moderate (+15% YoY), although growth in consol. PAT was healthy at 21%. We believe that the reduction in margin for KMB (down 10bps QoQ to 4.2%), could well be transient, as the loan book (predominantly linked to 6-m MCLR) gets re-priced. Management indicated that the outlook for risk-adjusted margins for KMB seems to be positive, driven by a reduction in competitive pressures in certain segments. Growth on the deposit front was strong (+24% YoY), with CASA now at 50%. SA growth was at 36% YoY (despite having grown at 62% in base quarter).

Outlook

We continue to like Kotak for its diversified loan profile, impeccable asset quality and immensely value generating subsidiaries. We maintain BUY with unchanged TP.

