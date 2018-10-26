App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1300: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Bank reported a steady operational quarter in 2QFY19 with PPoP for the standalone bank up 21.5% YoY. However, provisions remained slightly elevated in 2QFY19 as the bank continued to shore up its PCR (up 200bps sequentially to 63%), as well as due to elevated MTM provisions on the investments book. As a result, standalone PAT growth was moderate (+15% YoY), although growth in consol. PAT was healthy at 21%. We believe that the reduction in margin for KMB (down 10bps QoQ to 4.2%), could well be transient, as the loan book (predominantly linked to 6-m MCLR) gets re-priced. Management indicated that the outlook for risk-adjusted margins for KMB seems to be positive, driven by a reduction in competitive pressures in certain segments. Growth on the deposit front was strong (+24% YoY), with CASA now at 50%. SA growth was at 36% YoY (despite having grown at 62% in base quarter).


Outlook


We continue to like Kotak for its diversified loan profile, impeccable asset quality and immensely value generating subsidiaries. We maintain BUY with unchanged TP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations

