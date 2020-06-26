Buy Kolte Patil Developers; target of Rs 240: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Kolte Patil Developers

KPDL reported operationally strong 4QFY20 with pre-sales of 0.67mn sqft (6% YoY) on continued strong response to Life Republic project in Pune (34% of pre-sales). Total pre-sales for FY20 were at 2.5mn sqft in-line with management guidance of 2.5-2.7mn sqft. 4QFY20 collections remained healthy at Rs 3.8bn, rising 12% YoY. For the year FY20, collection stood at ~Rs 14bn (+9.7% YoY), highest ever in KPDL history. We maintain BUY on KPDL as it has a) comfortable liquidity position (FY20- Rs 2.6bn FCF, Net D/E 0.35x) b) strong affordable residential project mix (at average <Rs 5,500/sqft realization) & c) robust launch pipeline (~8-10mn sqft). Delay in demand recovery due to Covid-19 is a key risk to our estimates.

Outlook

We revise our FY21/FY22 estimates by 109/21% and raise our TP to Rs 240/sh (vs Rs 228/sh earlier).







