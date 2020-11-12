PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kolte Patil Developers; target of Rs 240: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Kolte Patil Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated November 07, 2020.

HDFC Securities research report on Kolte Patil Developers


KPDL’s relative underperformance continued in 2QFY21 with pre-sales of 0.35mn sqft (-30/+13% YoY/QoQ), at a value of Rs 1.9bn. Life Republic project in Pune continues to dominate the pre-sales (29% of pre-sales). Collections were also lower-than-expected at Rs 2bn (-35% YoY). On the positive side, labour availability has improved to 80% and collections in October (Rs 1.1bn) were at pre-COVID level. With strong launch pipeline, management expects to see rebound in pre-sales in 2HFY21.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on KPDL, with an unchanged target price of Rs 240, given (a) comfortable balance sheet (net D/E 0.5x), (b) robust launch pipeline (~4.5mn sqft) and (c) affordable valuation. Delay in demand recovery is a key risk to our estimates.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 12:41 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Kolte-Patil Developers #Recommendations

