Buy Kolte Patil Developers; target of Rs 240: HDFC Securities

KPDL’s relative underperformance continued in 2QFY21 with pre-sales of 0.35mn sqft (-30/+13% YoY/QoQ), at a value of Rs 1.9bn. Life Republic project in Pune continues to dominate the pre-sales (29% of pre-sales). Collections were also lower-than-expected at Rs 2bn (-35% YoY). On the positive side, labour availability has improved to 80% and collections in October (Rs 1.1bn) were at pre-COVID level. With strong launch pipeline, management expects to see rebound in pre-sales in 2HFY21.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on KPDL, with an unchanged target price of Rs 240, given (a) comfortable balance sheet (net D/E 0.5x), (b) robust launch pipeline (~4.5mn sqft) and (c) affordable valuation. Delay in demand recovery is a key risk to our estimates.

