Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kolte Patil Developers; target of Rs 240: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Kolte Patil Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated August 24, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Kolte Patil Developers


KPDL reported operationally weak 1QFY21 with pre-sales of 0.31mn sqft (0.67/0.51msf QoQ/YoY), for a presales value of Rs 1.64bn. Life Republic project in Pune continued to garner strong response (45% of pre-sales). Loss of Rs 312mn was driven by fixed cost absorption on lower revenue and low margin projects in mix. COVID-19 shutdown for the most part of April & May-20 also impacted revenue recognition. 1QFY21 collections dipped as expected, and stood at Rs 1.05bn (vs Rs 3.8b/3.6bn QoQ/YoY).



Outlook


We maintain BUY on KPDL as it has a) comfortable liquidity position (Net D/E 0.37x, ready inventory of Rs 2.6bn,) b) strong affordable residential project mix (at average <Rs 5,500/sqft realization) & c) robust launch pipeline (~8-10mn sqft). Proceeds of Rs 450mn (of Rs 910mn total) from strategic land monetisation has kept liquidity from deteriorating. Delay in demand recovery due to Covid-19 is a key risk to our estimates. No change in FY21/22 estimates.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:48 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Kolte-Patil Developers #Recommendations

