you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 369: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 369 in its research report dated September 18, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on KNR Constructions


The Indian Road and Highway sector is expected to grow at 36.0% CAGR. The Government encouraged foreign portfolio investors to invest in infrastructure debt funds, introduced credit default swaps for the infrastructure sector to provide a boost to the industry. The EPC segment regained its growth momentum in 2018 due to positive developments in the economy, investments in transport infrastructure, energy and housing projects as stated in ‘Construction in India’ by Global Data. The industry is expected to grow at 5.6% from 2016-20 due to an increase in the demand for commercial spaces and the emergence of new industrial corridors and infrastructure. The upcoming river linking projects in various states will provide enormous opportunities to construction companies and EPC contractors.


Outlook


Though stock has fallen ~5% post our Q1FY20 update note, considering pick up in execution from H2FY20E, healthy return ratios, a well-managed balance sheet, comfortable working capital, low D:E, and quality management, we maintain BUY with a SOTP-based TP to `369.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Sep 19, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #KNR Constructions #Recommendations

