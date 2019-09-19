Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 369: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on KNR Constructions

The Indian Road and Highway sector is expected to grow at 36.0% CAGR. The Government encouraged foreign portfolio investors to invest in infrastructure debt funds, introduced credit default swaps for the infrastructure sector to provide a boost to the industry. The EPC segment regained its growth momentum in 2018 due to positive developments in the economy, investments in transport infrastructure, energy and housing projects as stated in ‘Construction in India’ by Global Data. The industry is expected to grow at 5.6% from 2016-20 due to an increase in the demand for commercial spaces and the emergence of new industrial corridors and infrastructure. The upcoming river linking projects in various states will provide enormous opportunities to construction companies and EPC contractors.

Outlook

Though stock has fallen ~5% post our Q1FY20 update note, considering pick up in execution from H2FY20E, healthy return ratios, a well-managed balance sheet, comfortable working capital, low D:E, and quality management, we maintain BUY with a SOTP-based TP to `369.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Rs 599 for first year