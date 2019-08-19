App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 369: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 369 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on KNR Constructions


KNR’s revenue is down 16.5% YoY to `4.6 bn in Q1FY20 (33.5% below estimates), due to delay in receiving appointed date for HAM projects coupled with `400-500 mn worth of execution not billed in Q1FY20. The EBITDA margin fell 37 bps YoY to 19.4% (287 bps above estimates), due to higher construction and employee cost which was partially offset by lower other expense. EBITDA margins are on the higher side led by lower sub contraction cost and various irrigation projects are on the verge of completion. The reported PAT down 35.5% YoY to `477 mn (31.3% below estimates), due to a muted operating performance coupled with higher depreciation, higher finance cost, lower other income and higher tax rate of 19.0% vs. 12.3% (Q1FY19).


Outlook


Though stock has fallen ~17% post our Q4FY19 update note, considering pick up in execution from H2FY20E, healthy return ratios, a well-managed balance sheet, comfortable working capital, low D:E, and quality management, we maintain BUY with a SOTP-based TP to `369 (Exhibit 3).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #KNR Constructions #Recommendations

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.