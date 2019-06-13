App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 369: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 369 in its research report dated May 31, 2019.

Broker Research
Dolat Capital's research report on KNR Constructions


KNR’s revenue is up 14.6% YoY to `7.2 bn (the highest quarterly revenue in its history) in Q4FY19 (31.7% above estimates), due to robust execution. The EBITDA margin rose 80 bps YoY to 20.1% (211 bps above estimates), driven by higher contribution from the high margin irrigation segment, coupled with lower subcontracting cost. The reported PAT increased 15.6% YoY to `922 mn, due to a strong operating performance. The Adj. PAT (after adjusting for exceptional loss of `25 mn in Q4FY19) rose 18.8% YoY to `947 mn (95.5% above estimates).


Outlook


Though stock has risen 40% post our Q3FY19 update note, considering healthy return ratios, a well-managed balance sheet, comfortable working capital, low D:E, and quality management, we maintain BUY, and increase our SOTP-based TP to `369 (Exhibit 3).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #KNR Constructions #Recommendations

