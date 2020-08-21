172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-knr-constructions-target-of-rs-300-icici-direct-5735361.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on KNR Constructions recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated August 20, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on KNR Constructions


KNR Constructions’ (KNR) Q1FY21 performance was resilient amid Covid-19 impact. While there was an increase in working capital due to extended dues from irrigation projects, the company expects normalisation with inflows in the next few weeks. The topline came in at Rs 479.4 crore, up 3.2% YoY, aided by better-than-expected execution and benign base. EBITDA came in at Rs 94.3 crore, up 4.8% YoY, driven by superior topline. The consequent margin was higher at 19.7% (up 30 bps YoY). The company reported a PAT of Rs 39.8 crore (down 16.6% YoY), impacted by higher tax rate.


Outlook


Considering strong execution, best in class WC, monetisation of BOT/HAM assets, healthy balance sheet, strong return ratios, we maintain BUY on the stock with revised SoTP TP of Rs 300. We will closely monitor irrigation receivables, execution that could be a key trigger for upgrade/downgrade.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 09:59 pm

