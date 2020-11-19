Buy KNR Construction; target of Rs 335: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on KNR Construction

KNR Construction (KNRC) outperformed in terms of execution by reporting revenue 15% above our estimates. EBITDA margin remained strong on account of the rising share of higher margin irrigation projects (23% of total revenue in 2QFY21), resulting in a strong beat on earnings. Order book (OB) stood strong at INR85.5b, implying OB/revenue at 3.7x and providing healthy revenue visibility. The working capital cycle witnessed marginal deterioration on account of pending dues from the Telangana government. Receivables from the Telangana government currently stand at INR7.4b. The management expects to receive INR3b by the end of Nov’20, while the remaining amount is expected to be realized by FY21-end. On the debt front, KNRC has further strengthened its balance sheet, with the proceeds from Walayar asset monetization being used to repay promoter loans worth INR2.1b. As a consequence, gross debt further declined to INR644m in 1HFY21 (v/s INR2.5b at the end of FY20). Factoring strong performance in 1HFY21 and robust orders in hand, we increase our FY21E/FY22E/FY23E EPS by 9%/12%/14%.

Outlook

We increase our TP to INR335 (prior: INR310) based on: a) unchanged 12x Mar’22E EPS to the EPC business, and b) book value of road assets. Maintain Buy.

