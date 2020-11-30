PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 10:31 AM IST

Buy KNR Construction; target of Rs 320: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on KNR Construction has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated November 16, 2020.

Anand Rathi's research report on KNR Construction


With monetisation proceeds from its Walayar-Vadakancherry BOT-toll, KNR’s balance sheet is at its strongest in many years. It could have been sturdier were it not for the protracted receivables cycle for Telengana irrigation orders. With these payments already started to flow in and the swifter-than-expected return of execution efficiency, KNR appears set to continue its industry-leading performance.


On its sturdier balance sheet, ample assurance and proven execution capabilities, we raise our rating to a Buy, with a TP of Rs320 (from Rs293).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 30, 2020 10:31 am

