you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Construction; target of Rs 280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on KNR Construction has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated June 12, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Motilal Oswal 's research report on KNR Construction


Though 4QFY20 revenues were lower than expectation, KNR Construction (KNR) outperformed on operating margins yet again. Higher interest outflow and depreciation owing to mobilization of HAM projects, coupled with higher tax rate led to lower PAT (4QFY20/FY20: -29%/-18%). Order book (incl. L1) stood strong at INR79b, providing strong revenue visibility with OB/Rev ratio of 3.6x. -The net cash balance sheet coupled with pending proceeds from monetization of road assets, provides key competitive advantage in bidding for newer projects. KNR has time and again demonstrated its strong execution capability despite the financing challenges in the sector as dependency on bank financing is minimal.



Outlook


However, owing to the impact of COVID-19 related execution challenges in 1HFY21, we have cut our FY21E EPS by 25%, but raised FY22E EPS by 9%. We maintain our Buy rating with TP of INR280 (prior: INR270), based on Mar'22E EPS.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 08:00 am

tags #Buy #KNR Construction #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Oil drops as new coronavirus outbreaks raise fuel demand concerns

COVID-19 vaccine | J&J expects emergency approval by early 2021, to scale manufacturing in India

COVID-19 vaccine | AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

