Buy Kirloskar Oil Engines; target of Rs 130: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Kirloskar Oil Engines

Driven by 21%/16%/14% y/y growth in industrials, agriculture and large engine, Kirloskar Oil Engines’ Q2 FY21 Rs6.6bn revenue was better than expected (ARe: Rs5.7bn). Power generation revenue fell 23% y/y to Rs2.4bn (ARe: Rs2.6bn), mainly due to lower MHP sales. Other segments in PG have started seeing traction and the overall PG business was 80% of last year’s levels. The company expects the situation for PG to improve gradually. Exports were up 8% y/y aided by fire-fighting equipment.

Outlook

With likely improvement in the PG business and healthy traction in the other segments, we upgrade our rating to a Buy, with a higher TP of Rs130 (12x FY22e), earlier Rs124.

