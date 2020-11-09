172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kirloskar-oil-engines-target-of-rs-130-anand-rathi-6088161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kirloskar Oil Engines; target of Rs 130: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Kirloskar Oil Engines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Kirloskar Oil Engines


Driven by 21%/16%/14% y/y growth in industrials, agriculture and large engine, Kirloskar Oil Engines’ Q2 FY21 Rs6.6bn revenue was better than expected (ARe: Rs5.7bn). Power generation revenue fell 23% y/y to Rs2.4bn (ARe: Rs2.6bn), mainly due to lower MHP sales. Other segments in PG have started seeing traction and the overall PG business was 80% of last year’s levels. The company expects the situation for PG to improve gradually. Exports were up 8% y/y aided by fire-fighting equipment.


Outlook


With likely improvement in the PG business and healthy traction in the other segments, we upgrade our rating to a Buy, with a higher TP of Rs130 (12x FY22e), earlier Rs124.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Kirloskar Oil Engines #Recommendations

