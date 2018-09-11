Buy Kirloskar Ferrous; target of Rs 140: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Kirloskar Ferrous

Kirloskar Ferrous (KFIL) won two key iron ore mining assets in the Karnataka auctions which is a long term positive event for the company given the 100% captive integration for pig iron business with good quality ore, close proximity of mines to KFIL plant, cost savings v/s open market purchase and improved efficiency due to better value in use. We remain positive on KFIL’s prospects as it features i) increasing share of high-margin casting business which has spare capacity, ii) cost efficiencies from upcoming low-payback projects albeit slightly delayed, iii) an enviable track record of converting cash profits to cash flows (5Y/10Y AOCF/CP ratio of 1x/0.9x) and iv) strong balance sheet with low D/E of 0.1x. We expect strong earnings growth during FY18-20E driven by castings volume CAGR of 20%. Maintain Buy with TP of Rs140.

Outlook

We see scope for re-rating and value KFIL using our conservative five-year AOCF/EV yield methodology to arrive at our TP of Rs140. Maintain Buy. Key risks are lower volumes and raw material volatility.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.