App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kirloskar Brothers; target of Rs 392: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Kirloskar Brothers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 392 in its research report dated October 29, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi's research report on Kirloskar Brothers


Kirloskar Brothers? standalone sales growth in Q2 was modest. In H2 FY19 strong growth is expected in its subsidiaries, especially SPP Pumps and Rodelta, and order inflows are expected at a healthy pace due to higher crude oil prices in CY19. Margins would improve because of a favourable sales mix. The oil & gas sector, industry and ?smart? building orders are expected to assure consistent growth in the next five years. We maintain our Buy rating, and target of `392, at 12x FY20e EV/EBITDA.


Outlook


Lower provisioning would lead to greater profitability in the next two years. A pick-up in subsidiary performances would lead to strong earnings growth. We maintain a Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:07 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Kirloskar Brothers #Recommendations

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.