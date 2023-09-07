Buy KFin Tech; target of Rs 500: jefferies

Buy

K-Fin is a leading player providing services to mutual funds (RTA/FA) and issuer solutions to listed corporates. It enjoys market leadership, and will benefit from financialisation of savings. It is also expanding into global markets, which is a much larger market with negligible outsourcing. These will drive a 16% CAGR in profit and healthy cash flows. Risks are from slower AUM growth / lower fees. We initiate at Buy with a Rs500 PT based on 30x Jun-25 PE.

We initiate on K-Fin with a Buy, given healthy growth and cash flows ahead. KFin currently trades at FY24e PE of 29x, which is at a discount to peers like CAMS at 37x PE, depositary (39x), exchanges' avg (30x) and in line with distributors (29x) but higher than mutual funds’ 28x PE (avg) and brokers (14x). We initiate with a Buy rating and a price target of Rs500 based on 30x Jun-25 PE.

KFin Technologies - 07 -09 - 2023 - Jefferies