Buy Kewal Kiran Clothing; target of Rs 968: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Kewal Kiran Clothing has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 968 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.
In line with our estimate, Kewal Kiran’s Q2 revenue slid 59.5% y/y to Rs675m. At Rs112m, EBITDA was higher than we estimated on the better gross margin and more-than-anticipated reduced costs. Cash and equivalents of Rs2,471m suffice to meet required near-term liquidity. Cost reduction has been significant in H1; however, we expect expenses at previous levels as sales pick up. We lower our FY21e/FY22e revenue 7.7%/6% and EBITDA 9.3%/18.6% leading to a similar cut in EPS.
Outlook
We roll forward our valuation to FY23 and retain our Buy rating, with a lower target of Rs968 (earlier Rs1,052) at 12x FY23e EV/EBITDA (earlier 12x FY22e EV/EBITDA).
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.