App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kewal Kiran Clothing; target of Rs 820: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kewal Kiran Clothing has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated May 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Kewal Kiran Clothing


Kewal Kiran Clothing (KKCL) reported a moderate set of Q4FY20 numbers. Revenue de-grew 4.9% YoY (flat sequentially) to Rs 126.6 crore, mainly owing to volumes declining 6% to 13.0 lakh pieces. Jeans category (59% of sales) declined 10% YoY to Rs 73.4 crore whereas revenue from shirt segment (21% of sales) grew 15% YoY to Rs 25.8 crore. Owing to an unfavourable product mix, gross margins declined 510 bps YoY to 47.4%. However, controlled operating expenses and lower selling expense led EBITDA margins to decline 370 bps YoY to 17.0%. EBITDA de-grew 22% to Rs 21.5 crore. Subsequently, PBT de-grew 28% to Rs 21.7 crore while PAT de-grew 22% to Rs 15.8 crore owing to a lower tax rate (27% vs. 33%).



Outlook


EBITDA margins for FY20 have dipped to 18% (vs. 22.4 in FY19). In a bid to sustain double digit topline growth, the management has alluded at a possibility of dilution in margin profile to a range of 18-19%. Despite the same, KKCL remains one of the most profitable branded apparel players with a robust balance sheet with cash & investments worth ~Rs 275 crore. Owing to Covid-19 impact, we revise our earnings estimates downwards. However, we maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 820 (13.0x FY22E EPS).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on May 29, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kewal Kiran Clothing #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.