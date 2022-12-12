English
    Buy Kewal Kiran Clothing; target of Rs 600: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Kewal Kiran Clothing has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated December 09, 2022.

    December 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities report on Kewal Kiran Clothing


    Kewal Kiran Clothing Q2FY23 consolidated revenues came in at ₹ 226 Cr, up 29.3% YoY and 45.8% QoQ. PBIDT for Q2FY23 stood at 50 Cr, up 55% YoY and 72% QoQ. PBIDTM for Q2FY23 came at 22%, 400 bps YoY and 300 bps QoQ. PAT for Q2FY23 stood at ₹39 Cr, up 44% YoY and up 77% QoQ. The clothing brand expanded its own retail network and added 38 stores in Q2FY23 (H1FY23: 63 stores added).



    Outlook


    With a strong growth outlook, we initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 24.9xFY24 EPS to arrive at the target of 600.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

