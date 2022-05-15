English
    Buy Kewal Kiran Clothing; target of Rs 303: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Kewal Kiran Clothing has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 303 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Kewal Kiran Clothing


    Kewal Kiran ended FY22 with 15%/12% higher revenue/PAT than pre-Covid’19 (FY20). Revenue growth was driven by ~28% volume growth over FY20. Q4 FY22 revenue/EBITDA grew ~53%/~3x y/y, ahead of our estimates. With recovery setting in and revenue crossing pre-Covid levels, liquidity (cash & investments) is a comfortable Rs3,154m. We raise our FY23e/FY24e revenue ~2% each.



    Outlook


    We expect revenue/EBITDA/EPS CAGRs of 14%/16%/11% over FY22-24. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs303 at 12x FY24e EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Kewal Kiran Clothing #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 08:27 pm
