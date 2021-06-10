MARKET NEWS

Buy KEI Industries: target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated May 31, 2021.

June 10, 2021
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on KEI Industries


Q4FY2021 was a descent quarter. Revenue and margins came on expected lines, PAT was better than estimates on lower interest cost. Management expects FY2022 revenue growth of 17-18% with sustainable margins of 11% and a similar range in revenues and margins in consecutive years. Working capital cycle is expected to come down due to the lowering of its exposure on EPC with more focus towards expanding its retail franchise and the EHV business.


Outlook


We retain Buy rating KEI Industries Limited (KEI) with a revised PT of Rs. 750, given its positive outlook going ahead and reasonable valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #KEI Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:57 pm

Take a Quick Survey