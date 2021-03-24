Buy KEI Industries: target of Rs 645: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on KEI Industries

The management reiterated its revenue growth guidance along with stable OPM for FY2021 and expects revenue growth of 18-20% for FY22 led by the retail and EHV segments. Industry-leading growth to be led by ongoing market consolidation. Capacity expansion to generate 5x-6x revenues of capex incurred in the ensuing years. The working capital cycle expected to normalise by year-end as payments are getting back on track; changing revenue mix (lower EPC) would generate better cash/returns over the medium term.

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on KEI with a revised PT of Rs 645 given the positive outlook going ahead.

