Webinar :Join the webinar on 'Analysing debt funds' on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 586: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 586 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 11, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on KEI Industries


With its revenue falling 12% y/y and the high, ~11%, EBITDA margin, Q3 was a mixed bag for KEI. Continued traction in retail/EHV cables (up 11%/15% y/y) was negated by EPC, down 33% (intentionally), and by exports (high base due to the Dangote order). Incl. acceptances, net debt shrank to Rs.5.3bn (Rs.9.2bn at end-Mar’20). B2B is expected to revive on the Union budget’s infra focus while the better mix/cost-savings would support high margins (~11%), says management. With its robust growth, KEI’s focus on shortening the WC cycle by restricting its EPC business (largely to EHV-cable-related projects) will generate strong FCFs, to be re-invested in growth capex.


Outlook


Thus, we yet believe in its sustainable growth prospects and retain our Buy rating, with a Rs.586 target (14x FY23e P/E, closer to the five-year mean), earlier Rs.485. The rising retail share and leaner balance sheet are keys to a re-rating in the scrip.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #KEI Industries #Recommendations
first published: Feb 11, 2021 02:48 pm

