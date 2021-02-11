Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 586: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on KEI Industries

With its revenue falling 12% y/y and the high, ~11%, EBITDA margin, Q3 was a mixed bag for KEI. Continued traction in retail/EHV cables (up 11%/15% y/y) was negated by EPC, down 33% (intentionally), and by exports (high base due to the Dangote order). Incl. acceptances, net debt shrank to Rs.5.3bn (Rs.9.2bn at end-Mar’20). B2B is expected to revive on the Union budget’s infra focus while the better mix/cost-savings would support high margins (~11%), says management. With its robust growth, KEI’s focus on shortening the WC cycle by restricting its EPC business (largely to EHV-cable-related projects) will generate strong FCFs, to be re-invested in growth capex.

Outlook

Thus, we yet believe in its sustainable growth prospects and retain our Buy rating, with a Rs.586 target (14x FY23e P/E, closer to the five-year mean), earlier Rs.485. The rising retail share and leaner balance sheet are keys to a re-rating in the scrip.

