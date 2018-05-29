Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 580: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on KEI Industries

KEI Industries (KEI) posted strong turnkey revenue, leading to 17% revenue beat in Q4FY18. Bottom line also surpassed estimate ~30%. Key highlights: a) Q4 & FY18 cables volume grew ~18%—reasonable in light of tepid housing demand—attributable to KEI’s diversified business, & is better than peers; and b) exports (up 21% YoY) & extra high voltage (EHV; up 65% YoY) helped KEI outpace peers, driving overall utilisation above 90%. We revise up FY19/20E EPS 4/6% factoring in higher growth.

Outlook

We believe, strong RoCE and earnings spurt will be complemented by rising B2C traction driving free cash flow over FY18-20. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR580 (INR550 earlier).

