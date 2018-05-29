App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 580: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on KEI Industries


KEI Industries (KEI) posted strong turnkey revenue, leading to 17% revenue beat in Q4FY18. Bottom line also surpassed estimate ~30%. Key highlights: a) Q4 & FY18 cables volume grew ~18%—reasonable in light of tepid housing demand—attributable to KEI’s diversified business, & is better than peers; and b) exports (up 21% YoY) & extra high voltage (EHV; up 65% YoY) helped KEI outpace peers, driving overall utilisation above 90%. We revise up FY19/20E EPS 4/6% factoring in higher growth.


Outlook


We believe, strong RoCE and earnings spurt will be complemented by rising B2C traction driving free cash flow over FY18-20. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR580 (INR550 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #KEI Industries #Recommendations

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.