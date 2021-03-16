English
Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 580: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated March 15, 2021.

March 16, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on KEI Industries


KEI expects to end FY21 at ~87% of FY20 revenues but it expects to pick up pace in FY22 with ~20% revenue growth and stable margins at +11%. Institutional order book is back to precovid19 levels with new orders from cement, refinery, steel and infra coming in. In our interaction, management indicated its focus on growing the B2C business with specific focus on wires, to create a platform for the FMEG business in coming years.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating and value the stock at 18xSep22E with a TP of Rs580. It continues to be our pick in the cables and wires space.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 16, 2021 02:47 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.