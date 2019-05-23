App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 11:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 505: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 505 in its research report dated May 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on KEI Industries


The KEI Industries (KEI) results were more than our estimates, driven by strong sales in the retail segment and growth in EPC and institutional orders. KEI is focusing on expanding its dealer network, as this sales channel offers higher brand stickiness as well as better margins and lower working capital requirement. The institutional sale growth was a positive and management expect this division to grow in double digits. The EHV sales was another growth engine and is expected to rise further, considering the government push for underground electrification and metro transport. Brand development and distribution expansion will propel growth in the retail segment. We also believe the increase in proportion of the retail segment will control the need for working capital.


Outlook


The improvement in the balance sheet is a result of the strong macro demand and the optimal product mix. We reiterate a Buy rating, with a target price of ` 505. (14x FY21E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
Read More
First Published on May 23, 2019 11:10 pm

tags #Dolat Capital #KEI Industries #Recommendations #Sell

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.