Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 440: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on KEI Industries

KEI saw revenues in line with estimates but EBIDTA and PAT came in better then estimates (Exhibit 1) led by gross margin expansion of 141bps. The pending order book was Rs26.6bn at the end of H1FY21, compared to Rs29.5bn at the end of Q1, a conscious decline in order book as the company is trying to reduce its EPC print and focus on retail instead. Working capital was worse off as it paid Rs4bn to vendors in H1. It also saw debtors move up due to its EPC projects on the power distribution side. It however expects Rs2.5-3bn to be recovered in H2 and working capital comes back to normal.

Outlook

KEI is increasing its focus on retail. Distribution expansion will propel growth in the retail segment. It is also pursuing the EHV cable business where there is limited competition. We like KEI in the cable and wire space and upgrade our rating to Buy with a TP of Rs440, valuing the stock at 12x Sep 22E.

