    Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 1765: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1765 in its research report dated September 16, 2022.

    September 17, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on KEI Industries


    We interacted with KEI Industries Limited (KEI) and came out confident on the company’s capability to gain market share in wires, strengthen leadership in EHV, LT and HT cables through capacity expansion, and focus on expanding its retail business. Management has maintained 17-18% revenue CAGR target over the next two-three years. Management expects OPM to be at ~10.5% in FY2023 and, thereafter, move up to 11%. Healthy balance sheet with net cash position, improving working capital cycle, and strong return ratios give us further comfort.


    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on KEI with a revised PT of Rs. 1,765, factoring in KEI’s formidable position in the W&C, which would help it capture robust demand in institutional and retail segments.


    At 17:30 KEI Industries was quoting at Rs 1,497.10, down Rs 29.20, or 1.91 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,536.55 and an intraday low of Rs 1,464.90.


    It was trading with volumes of 29,342 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 22,926 shares, an increase of 27.99 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.43 percent or Rs 6.60 at Rs 1,526.30.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,611.00 and 52-week low Rs 801.55 on 13 September, 2022 and 25 October, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 6.59 percent below its 52-week high and 87.74 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 13,502.71 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #KEI Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 10:18 am
