    Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 1410: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1410 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on KEI Industries


    KEI Industries reported strong numbers for Q1Y2023 helped by low base and registered ~27%/~61% volume/value growth in cables and wires segment. Higher input cost continued to weigh on gross/operating margin which reduced by ~612/~100 bps and came in at ~24.9%/10.2%. The management expects a 17-18% revenue CAGR in the next two-three years with 30-35% y-o-y growth in the retail business. It also eyes an operating margin of 10.5-11% and PAT margin of 6.5% in FY23. De-bottlenecking in existing capacities and greenfield expansion in cables and wires at ~ Rs. 800 crore investment (first phase by 2024E) would help sustain its high-growth trajectory.



    Outlook


    We retain Buy rating on KEI with a revised PT of Rs. 1,410, factoring in a promising growth outlook and reasonable valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 10:55 pm
