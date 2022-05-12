English
    Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 1350: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on KEI Industries


    KEI’s Q4 revenues were up 43.8% yoy and beat our estimates by 8% with ‘LT Cable’, ‘HT Cables’ and ‘EHV’ segments topping expectations by 7%/14%/21%. EPC revenue fell 18% yoy on a conscious scale-down. Overall volumes grew 19.7% yoy in Q4 and 21% in FY22. Due to RM inflation and the lag in price increase in the institutional business, GMs fell to a multi-year low of 22.2% (down 385bps yoy/101bps qoq). EBITDA was in line with estimates, with operating leverage limiting margin contraction. Management aims for healthy revenue growth of 18-20% in FY23. It also reiterated the focus on increasing retail sales and taking the retail contribution to 50% of total sales from 40% in FY22 in the next two years. FY23 should see continued improvement in WC cycle.



    Outlook


    We have raised FY23-24 revenue estimates by 2-3%, but cut EBITDAM by 14-80bps. Maintain Buy with a revised Jun’24E TP of Rs1,350 (Rs1,290 earlier). Our target PE is derived using a two-stage DCF model.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 12, 2022 05:45 pm
