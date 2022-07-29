Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 1350: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial Market's research report on KEI Industries

KEI’s Q1FY23 revenue beat our estimates by 7%, with LT Cable/House Wires surpassing projections by 8%/11%. All product segments saw a 3-yr revenue CAGR in the range of 10-25%. The company’s C&W growth was the highest vs. peers on a 3-yr CAGR basis. C&W exports grew by 2.2x yoy on a favorable base and were up 62% qoq as well. B2C sales contributed 41.7% of total sales, up from 40% in Q4FY22. GM was slightly ahead of estimates at 23.5% (-411bps yoy), aided by lower sub-contracting expenses. Despite the sharp correction in commodity prices, management maintained FY23 revenue growth guidance of 16-17%. The distribution network is expected to grow by 30-35% in FY23. Net debt, after a significant reduction in Q1, should remain stable going forward.

Outlook

Reflecting the commodity price correction and management guidance, we have lowered FY23-25E revenue by 3%. But the cut in FY23 EPS estimate is restricted to 2%. Maintain Buy with a Jun’23E TP of Rs1,350. Our target PE is derived using a two-stage DCF model.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

KEI Industries - 280722 - emkay