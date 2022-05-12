English
    Buy KEI Industries: target of Rs 1300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on KEI Industries


    KEI Industries reported strong numbers for Q4FY2022 led by ~20%/52% volume/value growth in cables and wires segment. However, higher input cost weighed on gross/operating margin which reduced by ~600/140 bps and came in at ~24%/9.6%. The management expects a 17-18% revenue CAGR in the next two-three years. It also eyes an operating margin of 10.5-11% and PAT margin of 6.5% on a sustainable basis. KEI’s focus continues to be on expanding retail businesses and exiting EPC business. De-bottlenecking in existing capacities and greenfield expansion in cables and wires at ~ Rs. 800 crore investment (first phase by 2024E) would help sustain its high-growth trajectory.



    Outlook


    We retain Buy rating on KEI with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1300, factoring in promising growth outlook and compelling valuation.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #KEI Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 12, 2022 11:58 am
