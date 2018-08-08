App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC Internationals; target of Rs 437: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 437 in its research report dated 07 Aug 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on KEC International

KEC International (KEC), the flagship company of the RPG (Harsh Goenka) group, is a leading EPC player in T&D (Transmission & distribution) Space. KEC has over six decades of experience with presence across 50 countries globally and strong execution capabilities. KEC, the global leader in Power Transmission EPC has also ventured into Power Systems, Cables, Telecom, Railways and Water. KEC has 7 manufacturing facilities spread across India, Brazil & Mexico.

Outlook

Good traction in Railways & Solar segment and healthy T&D order pipeline from select SEB’s to aid company post healthy revenues. At the current market price KEC is trading at a P/E of 12.5X its FY20E. We assign a P/E of 17X to its FY20 EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 437 and rate the stock a BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:17 pm

