Buy KEC International; target of Rs 770: Sharekhan

Q1FY24 performance was strong on sales and operating profit fronts. However, profitability lagged estimates due to higher interest costs. KEC has a strong order book of Rs. 35,000 crore, including L1 orders. Management expects revenue growth of 15%, and order inflow is expected to be Rs. 25,000 crore in FY24 (+11% y-o-y). SAE Towers has turned PBT positive. Interest costs may decrease, but debt levels may be elevated due to working capital requirements to support revenue growth.

Outlook

We upgrade KEC International Limited (KEC) to Buy from Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 770; given the strong ordering environment, gradual improvement in OPM, working capital cycle (WCC), and the likelihood of a decline in interest cost as a % of sales.

