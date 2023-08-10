English
    Buy KEC International; target of Rs 770: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated August 07, 2023.

    August 10, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on KEC International

    Q1FY24 performance was strong on sales and operating profit fronts. However, profitability lagged estimates due to higher interest costs. KEC has a strong order book of Rs. 35,000 crore, including L1 orders. Management expects revenue growth of 15%, and order inflow is expected to be Rs. 25,000 crore in FY24 (+11% y-o-y). SAE Towers has turned PBT positive. Interest costs may decrease, but debt levels may be elevated due to working capital requirements to support revenue growth.

    Outlook

    We upgrade KEC International Limited (KEC) to Buy from Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 770; given the strong ordering environment, gradual improvement in OPM, working capital cycle (WCC), and the likelihood of a decline in interest cost as a % of sales.

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 04:42 pm

