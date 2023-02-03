Buy KEC International; target of Rs 634: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities' research report on KEC International

KEC International (KECI)reported a mixed set of numbers, with healthy topline growth in T&D (up 40% YoY) and non‐T&D segments such as Civil (up 75% YoY) and Oil & Gas Pipelines (up 124%) too contributed to the growth. Despite robust gross margins, EBITDA margins remained under pressure owing to higher execution of legacy projects at adverse prices and SAE Brazil performance. Order inflows declined 24% YoY due to delay in order finalization. As on 3QFY23 order book stands at ~Rs289.8bn (1.8x TTM revenue), providing revenue visibility for next few quarters. Going forward, management expects adverse impact of SAE legacy projects and margin to improve sequentially. Management is confident of exceeding previously guided order inflow outlook of Rs180‐200bn in FY23 and achieving high single‐digit margins by FY24. We believe KECI is well poised to gain from upcoming opportunities in infrastructure segment given 1) diversified business model, 2) healthy market share in T&D segment, 3) excellent execution track record with strong parentage and 4) comfortable balance sheet.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 20.2x/12.2x/10.1x FY23E/FY24E/FY25E earnings. We roll forward our target multiple to FY25E with a revised target price of Rs634 valuing it at 14x FY25E EPS of Rs45.

