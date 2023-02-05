 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy KEC International; target of Rs 545: ICICI Direct

Feb 05, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on KEC International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 545 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International

KEC International (KEC) is one of the EPC majors in key infrastructure sectors such as power T&D, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines and cables. A strategic shift in portfolio from T&D to non-T&D (13% contribution in FY16 increased to 50% in FY22) • T&D diversified across countries with entry in ~20 countries in last five years.

Outlook

We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value KEC at Rs 545 i.e. 15x P/E on FY25E EPS.