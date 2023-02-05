English
    Buy KEC International; target of Rs 545: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on KEC International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 545 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    February 05, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International

    KEC International (KEC) is one of the EPC majors in key infrastructure sectors such as power T&D, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines and cables. A strategic shift in portfolio from T&D to non-T&D (13% contribution in FY16 increased to 50% in FY22) • T&D diversified across countries with entry in ~20 countries in last five years.

    Outlook

    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value KEC at Rs 545 i.e. 15x P/E on FY25E EPS.