    Buy KEC International; target of Rs 540: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated September 15, 2022.

    September 16, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on KEC International


    We recently interacted with the management of KEC International Limited (KEC). We gathered that FY24 would be a clean year as SAE Tower’s (SAE) losses would cease to exist and margin impact due to high commodity prices would recover to earlier times. SAE Towers, which has been reporting losses for the past two years due to delays and high commodity costs, will likely complete the last leg of its EPC projects by Oct-Nov 2022. For FY24, management expects ~8% growth in SAE’s margin. Civil has been the driving force in the near term and will be adding to growth like Railways did a few years back. Diversification (Non-T&D FY22 revenue stood at 50% vs. 17% in FY16) has helped the company maintain healthy sales growth over the years.



    Outlook


    We roll forward our valuation to Sept’23 with a revised TP of Rs540 (earlier Rs495). We introduce FY25 EPS at Rs40, largely in line with consensus estimates with ~10% margin. We maintain BUY on the stock.

    At 16:01 hrs KEC International was quoting at Rs 428.65, down Rs 21.95, or 4.87 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 455.65 and an intraday low of Rs 423.05.


    It was trading with volumes of 54,833 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 45,170 shares, an increase of 21.39 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.51 percent or Rs 15.30 at Rs 450.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 550.00 and 52-week low Rs 345.15 on 26 October, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 22.06 percent below its 52-week high and 24.19 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,020.09 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    KEC International - 160922 - emkay

    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #KEC International #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 05:07 pm
