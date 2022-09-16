Buy KEC International; target of Rs 540: Emkay Global Financial

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Emkay Global Financial's research report on KEC International

We recently interacted with the management of KEC International Limited (KEC). We gathered that FY24 would be a clean year as SAE Tower’s (SAE) losses would cease to exist and margin impact due to high commodity prices would recover to earlier times. SAE Towers, which has been reporting losses for the past two years due to delays and high commodity costs, will likely complete the last leg of its EPC projects by Oct-Nov 2022. For FY24, management expects ~8% growth in SAE’s margin. Civil has been the driving force in the near term and will be adding to growth like Railways did a few years back. Diversification (Non-T&D FY22 revenue stood at 50% vs. 17% in FY16) has helped the company maintain healthy sales growth over the years.

Outlook

We roll forward our valuation to Sept’23 with a revised TP of Rs540 (earlier Rs495). We introduce FY25 EPS at Rs40, largely in line with consensus estimates with ~10% margin. We maintain BUY on the stock.

At 16:01 hrs KEC International was quoting at Rs 428.65, down Rs 21.95, or 4.87 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 455.65 and an intraday low of Rs 423.05.

It was trading with volumes of 54,833 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 45,170 shares, an increase of 21.39 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.51 percent or Rs 15.30 at Rs 450.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 550.00 and 52-week low Rs 345.15 on 26 October, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.06 percent below its 52-week high and 24.19 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,020.09 crore.

KEC International - 160922 - emkay