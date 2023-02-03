English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy KEC International; target of Rs 525: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated February 01, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 03, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on KEC International

    For Q3FY2023, KEC International Limited’s (KEC) sales were in-line, led by healthy growth in both T&D/non-T&D businesses. SAE Brazil’s legacy orders and elevated interest cost led to a sharp decline in profits. Management expects profitability to improve sequentially as last SAE Brazil order gets executed. Going forward, high-margin orders would reflect in revenue and lead to strong recovery in earnings in the medium to long term. Management expects over 20% y-o-y growth in FY2023. KEC has a strong order book of Rs. 35,000 crore (including L1 of Rs. 6,000 crore) and year-to-date (YTD) order intake of Rs. 15,500 crore.

    Outlook

    We retain Buy on KEC with a revised PT of Rs. 525, backed by improving margin trajectory, robust order book, and strong earnings outlook.