Buy KEC International; target of Rs 525: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on KEC International

KEC International reported EBITDAM of 4.6% at the consolidated level, which was lower than our (5.2%) and consensus estimates. SAE continues to make EBITDA loss, though the good part is that the last EPC order has been executed. Standalone EBITDAM came in at 4.6% for the quarter vs. 10.2% in 3QFY22 on account of execution of pending legacy projects at a faster pace, leading to higher revenue but lower margin booking. Further, SAE is expected to break even by 4QFY23 and return to normalized margin levels for FY24. On the positive side, the quarter’s revenue growth was stronger at 31% YoY, largely due to 75%/41% growth in the civil/T&D (including SAE) segment. Inflows at Rs155bn YTD increased by 10% YoY.

Outlook

We have cut down our FY24 EPS by 18% due to delayed margin improvement in SAE and lower standalone margin, though long-term margin expectation (9-10%) remains intact. We expect EBITDAM of 7.9%/9.6% in FY24E/FY25E. We roll forward our valuation to Dec23 with a TP of Rs525 (earlier Rs505). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

Broker Research