    Buy KEC International; target of Rs 515: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 06, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on KEC International


    For Q1FY2023, KEC International Limited (KEC) lagged estimates on the profitability front, while sales were in-line led by non-T&D businesses. The quarter continued to be impacted by legacy orders in Brazil, higher interest cost, and steep increase in commodity prices. Management expects improvement from Q3FY2023 as losses in SAE Brazil lessens and commodity prices cool off . Further, working capital and debt level are expected to reduce due to closure of long gestation, low-margin orders. Year-to-date (YTD) order intake is at Rs. 3,472 crore, strong order book of Rs. 23,720 crore, and L1 of over Rs. 8,000 crore.



    Outlook


    We retain Buy on KEC with a revised PT of Rs. 515, given strong likelihood of margin improvement in H2FY2023, strong order backlog, healthy order pipeline, and diversified business model.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:39 pm
