    Buy KEC International; target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on KEC International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct research report on KEC International


    KEC International (KEC) is one of the EPC majors in key infrastructure sectors such as power T&D, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines and cables. A strategic shift in portfolio from T&D to non-T&D (13% contribution in FY16 increased to 50% in FY22) • T&D diversified across countries with entry in ~20 countries in last five years.


    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value KEC at Rs 515 i.e. 17x P/E on FY24E EPS.


