Buy KEC International; target of Rs 505: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on KEC International

KEC International reported EBITDAM of 4.4% at the consolidated level, which was lower than our (5.5%) and consensus estimates. Standalone EBITDAM at 6.2% surprised negatively and was down 200bps QoQ, while margin impact due to SAE was largely known. This was on account of the impact of high-cost inventory, execution of some legacy projects at a faster pace, and issues around project execution in Afghanistan. Softening commodity prices will have a positive impact in the coming quarters. Further, SAE is expected to break even by 4QFY23 and return to normalized margin levels for FY24. On the positive side, revenue growth was stronger at 13% YoY for the quarter, largely due to 65% growth in the civil segment. Inflows at Rs105bn YTD increased by 25% YoY.

Outlook

We have cut down our FY23 EPS by 43% due to delayed margin improvement in SAE and lower standalone margin, though long-term margin expectation (9.5-10%) remains intact. We expect EBITDAM of 8.7%/9.7% in FY24E/FY25E. We have pruned our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 8%/5%, respectively, and our Sept-23 TP stands at Rs505 (earlier Rs540). We maintain BUY on the stock.

KEC International - 08-11-2022 - emkay