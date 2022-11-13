English
    Buy KEC International; target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

    Sharekhan's research report on KEC International


    For Q2FY2023, KEC International Limited’s (KEC’s) profitability lagged estimates, while sales were in-line led by 20% y-o-y growth in non-T&D businesses. Losses at SAE Brazil and higher interest cost eroded its profitability. The management expects H2FY2023 to be better as SAE Brazil orders are nearing completion and high-margin orders would reflect in revenues. Further, working capital cycle/debt are expected to reduce due to the closure of long gestation and low-margin orders. The company increased revenue guidance to 20% y-o-y growth (versus 15% earlier) for FY2023 based on strong year-to-date (YTD) order intake of Rs. 10,465 crore and order book of Rs. 27,569 crore.


    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on KEC with a revised PT of Rs. 500 backed by improving margin trajectory from H2FY2023, high revenue visibility and a diversified business model.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

