Buy KEC International; target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on KEC International

For Q2FY2023, KEC International Limited’s (KEC’s) profitability lagged estimates, while sales were in-line led by 20% y-o-y growth in non-T&D businesses. Losses at SAE Brazil and higher interest cost eroded its profitability. The management expects H2FY2023 to be better as SAE Brazil orders are nearing completion and high-margin orders would reflect in revenues. Further, working capital cycle/debt are expected to reduce due to the closure of long gestation and low-margin orders. The company increased revenue guidance to 20% y-o-y growth (versus 15% earlier) for FY2023 based on strong year-to-date (YTD) order intake of Rs. 10,465 crore and order book of Rs. 27,569 crore.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on KEC with a revised PT of Rs. 500 backed by improving margin trajectory from H2FY2023, high revenue visibility and a diversified business model.

