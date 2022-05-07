English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy KEC International: target of Rs 487: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 487 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on KEC International


    For Q4FY2022, KEC International Limited (KEC) reported poor set of numbers across all fronts. The quarter was impacted by legacy orders in Brazil, suspension of work in Afghanistan and a steep increase in commodity prices. The management expects FY2023 to be better in terms of execution and margins as it renegotiates certain fixed price contracts in T&D segment, commodity prices cool off and impact of SAE Brazil’s legacy order subsides. Further, higher contribution from non T&D orders in revenues would help OPM to normalise from H2FY2023. Year-to-date (YTD) order inflows grew by 45% y-o-y to Rs. 17,203 crore and strong order book of Rs 27,716 crore including L1.


    Outlook


    We have trimmed our estimates but retain a Buy on KEC with a revised PT of Rs. 487 given strong likelihood of margins bottoming out, strong order backlog, healthy order pipeline and diversified business model.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #KEC International #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 7, 2022 12:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.