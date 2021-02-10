MARKET NEWS

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 476: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 476 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on KEC International


KEC reported revenue/EBITDA/PAT at Rs 33/3/1.5bn, marginally behind our estimates. Slower execution in Brazil and NCR impacted the top-line. YTD, order inflow stood at Rs 68.3bn and the company is confident of a good show in 4QFY21, given its strong order pipeline. KEC is seeing good traction in railways and civil segment, even as the domestic T&D ordering has slowed down. Order book stood at Rs 179bn (ex. L1 of Rs 60bn), of which 38% is from international market. Net debt increased to Rs 37.4bn in 3QFY21 from Rs 34.8bn at the end of Sep-20. NWC also increased from 132 to 144 days during the same period. With robust prequalification in domestic/international markets and across sectors, KEC is well-placed for a re-rating. However, sustained higher commodity prices could impact the margins.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on KEC with unchanged target price of Rs 476/sh, 14x Dec-22 EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #KEC International #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 07:49 pm

