Buy KEC International; target of Rs 455: Edelweiss

At its Annual Investor Conference, KEC International (KEC) emphatically reiterated its bottom line-centric approach, specifically stating that the international (including SAE) and new businesses are likely to be the key growth drivers for the next two years. Management sounded upbeat about Railways, specifying growth therein is not one-off and that it would grow for another 3–4 years. KEC’s key concern is commodity price headwinds (45% order book is international and fixed-price). The company has come a long way in establishing its pedigree in T&D and is on track to replicate it in the Railways and Civil infra business. Diversification often comes with challenges (though KEC’s risk mechanism is fairly strong) and is a key monitorable for us.

Having run up 50% in the last one year, the stock still offers a 25% return (TP of INR455 at 18x FY20E EPS) and is our preferred pick in the T&D space. Maintain ‘BUY’.

