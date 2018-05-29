Buy KEC International; target of Rs 437: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on KEC International

Revenue registered a growth of 28.6%YoY / 52.4%QoQ to INR 36.6bn due to the strong growth across segments. T&D business grew by 20.6%YoY to INR 27.8bn, Railway segment grew by 74.6% YoY to INR 3.59bn and other verticals such as Civil (incl. water) grew by 346%YoY to INR 1.26bn, Solar segment revenue grew by 211.5% YoY to INR 1.89bn and cables segment fell by 8.4% YoY to INR 2.78bn. KEC’s order intake in FY18 stood at INR 150.98bn (+22% over FY17). Consequently, company’s order book stood at INR 172.98bn (+37% over FY17) with L1 orders being reported at INR ~15bn. Management expects increase in orders from Brazil and Africa in FY19. The company’s EBITDA rose 22.8% to INR 3.7bn. EBITDA margin improved by 70bps to 10.2% in 4QFY18 on account of execution of high margin railway and T&D orders. PAT grew by 34.9% YoY to INR 1.96bn on lower depreciation and ETR. In FY18 the Net debt stood at INR 15.38bn Vs INR 19.32bn in FY17. KEC has maintained guidance for sales growth at ~15% for FY19 with EBITDA margins around 10%.The management highlighted that it has kept a buffer in the event of an increase in commodity prices, while bidding for fresh orders and hence, does not see any significant risk to the margin guidance for FY19. The Management plans an annual capex of INR 1-1.3 bn in FY2019. Management expects to win civil EPC from state governments in the affordable housing segment and expects 30-40% growth from SAARC region.

Outlook

Good traction in Railways & Civil segment and healthy T& D order pipeline from select SEB’s (state electricity boards) to aid company post healthy revenues. At the current market price KEC is trading at a P/E of 14.9x its FY20E. We assign a P/E of 17x its FY20E to arrive at a target price of INR 437 and rate the stock as BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.