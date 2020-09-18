172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-kec-international-target-of-rs-435-sharekhan-5854951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 435: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated September 17, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on KEC International


Execution run-rate and labour availability pick-up to ensure higher y-o-y revenue for Q2FY2021 and FY2021. Strong order inflows YTD along with Rs. 30,000 crore-35,000 crore bidding pipeline visibility over the next three months. Expect 1.2x and 2.5x y-o-y rise in revenue for rail and civil in FY2021. Rail division continues faster execution, while order tendering is likely to gain traction. YTD collections better than last year. Interest outgo contained with lower rate debt. Dubai unit to commence fully from Q3FY2021, ability to supply Rs. 400 crore-500 crore order p.a. Provides edge in international orders with benefit of freight and exemption of customs duty.


Outlook


We retain Buy on KEC International Limited (KEC) with a revised PT of Rs. 435, taking into account improving operations and reasonable valuations.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 18, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Buy #KEC International #Recommendations #Sharekhan

